Mama Danger releases “Homesick” as a statement against antisemitism

Gabriela Rose and Nick Cameron, aka local roots duo Mama Danger, just released a new single, “Homesick,” as a statement against antisemitism. “Being raised as a young Jewish girl in the south, Gabriela felt the need to explain her identity, and the way that felt true to her was through honest folk songwriting,” says a press release. “The goal of ‘Homesick’ is to make marginalized individuals feel seen, heard and safe.”

“I’m homesick for the leaves on the oak tree that fall when Autumn brings its pain,” Rose sings just after the instrumentation picks up and the drums kick in. It’s a bittersweet song, but it has a pulse that suggests the sort of hope it takes to make good art in the face of oppression and uncertainty.

The track features Rose on acoustic guitar and vocals and Cameron on mandolin and backup vocals with Garron Chesson on upright bass, Nathan Feinstein on drums and Matthew Manning on electric guitar.