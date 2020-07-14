Smart Bets: Wortham Center Special Events Series

Unable to utilize its various indoor spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is opening its Market Street Courtyard for a run of offerings featuring exclusively local musicians, storytellers and performers. The Special Events Series includes shows each evening at 6 and 8, beginning Friday, July 17, with husband-and-wife folk duo The Moon and You, followed by pianist Chuck Lichtenberger and his Trio (July 18) and storyteller Becky Stone (July 19). The following weekend brings the folk trio of Lyndsay Pruett, Matt Purinton and Drew Matulich (July 24), traditional duo Zoe & Cloyd (July 25), and storyteller/instrumentalist Josh Goforth (July 26). Each show is $40, which includes a box dinner from 67 Biltmore and a beverage from the Bill & Jerry McAninch Theatre Café. Seating is limited to 25 people per performance, and ticket sales end three days prior to the performance date. The wearing of face masks is required, except when eating or drinking. worthamarts.org. Photo of Stone by Toby Maurer

