Videographer Ben Phantom combines music with modern dance

Posted on by Bill Kopp
FEAR IS STILL THE TEACHER: Ben Phantom faces his fears head-on by expanding his creative palette, making self-produced music videos his new preferred method of artistic expression. Still from the “I'll Meet You There” video courtesy of the artist

Some artists’ strengths are expressed as consistency: Listeners know what to expect, and they appreciate that familiarity. Other artists, however, chart a circuitous path, with each project quite different from the last. It’s that latter approach that has come to define the work of Asheville guitarist/singer/songwriter Ben Phantom, formerly known as Ben Phan.

“I just got tired of people misspelling and mispronouncing my name,” jokes Phantom, noting that in his father’s home country of Vietnam, Phan is a common surname. But then he provides a more thoughtful reply. “I’m trying to get outside myself, challenge myself and do things creatively,” he explains. “Having a moniker gives me the freedom to push my limits.”

Phantom’s earliest work has strong hints of Afrobeat and bluegrass. His more pop-leaning 2016 album, Dreams in Modern Folk, features introspective lyrics written during a trek along the Pacific Crest Trail. And the title of his 2017 album emphasized Phantom’s adventurous spirit: Fear Is the Teacher is more of a singer-songwriter album, but the finely crafted release is immersed in the subtlety that cello, fiddle and upright bass can provide.

But along with changing his name, Phantom is steering away from the album paradigm. “Right now, I’m focused on putting out singles with music videos that tell stories,” he says. The first fruit of Phantom’s new multimedia approach is “I’ll Meet You There.” The video features Phantom working as part of a four-person modern dance ensemble.

The dancers provide a visceral, visual expression of the emotionally resonant song. “I see myself as a budding videographer almost as much as I do a musician or a producer,” Phantom says. His videos are less promotional tools than they are well-rounded artistic statements. “My goal with music videos is to make compelling artistic pieces in themselves,” he says. Indeed, he’s already seen success in that department with “I’ll Meet You There” screening at film festivals in Florence, Italy, and London.

Phantom’s current project — scheduled for release on Friday, May 1 — is his most ambitious yet. The multimedia work draws from hours of video footage shot during a trip he and his father made to Vietnam. “It was my first time there, and his first visit in 42 years,” Phantom says. “The video is the story of him returning to Vietnam after all these years.”

With all live dates on hold during the pandemic, Phantom is focusing on completing the video and creating more exclusive content for his fan subscription-based Patreon page. patreon.com/benphantom

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Bill Kopp
Author, music journalist, historian, collector, and musician. His first book, "Reinventing Pink Floyd: From Syd Barrett to The Dark Side of the Moon," published by Rowman & Littlefield, is available now. Follow me @the_musoscribe
View all posts by Bill Kopp →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.