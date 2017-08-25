WNCAP shares a preview of its Sept. 23 ‘Raise Your Hand’ benefit auction

Tickets are currently on sale for the Western North Carolina Aids Project’s annual Raise Your Hand gala and benefit auction. The fundraiser, now in its 29th year, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Asheville Event Centre.
At a recent preview event, a number of the auction items were revealed, including jewelry, ceramics and visual art. This year’s signature painting, “Red is Feeling Brave,” by Linda Gritta, was chosen earlier this summer in a juried competition.
A catalog of 2017 auction items is continually being updated. It includes books, lithographs, prints, sculpture, place settings, furnishings, glassware and more.
“This is a room that’s full of passion and love, and love for WNCAP,” said Pam Siekman, auction chairperson, during the preview. The annual event raises money for WNCAP’s operation and programming, including HIV/AIDS education, outreach and advocacy.
Raise Your Hand starts at 6 p.m. with a silent auction and cocktail reception, followed, at 8 p.m., by a live auction and dinner — inspired by local foods, indigenous flavors and autumn colors — from Strada Italiano. Tickets are $150 per person. For those unable to attend, absentee bidding is available. Find details here.
