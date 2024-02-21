Press release from Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority:
The Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (BCTDA) is seeking candidates to serve on the nine-member TPDF Committee. This volunteer group makes recommendations to the authority for investing in major tourism capital projects that will increase patronage of lodging facilities in and further economic development of Buncombe County.
Through TPDF, the authority has committed more than $86 million through 61 investments in 40 community projects since 2001. Project investments have included greenways, parks, public art, sports and recreation facilities, cultural heritage institutions, and other family attractions. A list of all TPDF investments can be found here.
Candidate Requirements
The authority is currently seeking candidates to fill two committee seats. One member must be an owner or operator of hotels, motels, or other taxable lodging accommodations, and the other member must have financial expertise.
According to state legislation, a majority of committee members must be owners or operators of hotels, motels, or other taxable lodging accommodations. The remainder of the committee shall be composed of representatives with tourism, legal, financial, economic development, architecture, or engineering expertise.
Committee Member Roles and Responsibilities
In assessing applications for TPDF grants, committee members must have a thorough understanding of the grant requirements—as mandated by the legislation—and a responsibility to uphold the priorities of the authority. Grant requirements and selection criteria will be included in TPDF Program Guidelines, which members will use to determine if proposed projects satisfy program requirements. Committee members are expected to maintain an unbiased position and refrain from communications or meetings with applicants throughout the review process.
Time Commitment
Committee members serve a term consisting of three funding cycles spanning at least three years. Members may serve no more than two consecutive terms.
Interested applicants must complete the TPDF Committee Application
by 5 p.m., Friday, March 1.
