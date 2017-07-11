Press release from the N.C. Department of Agriculture:

FLETCHER – Deadlines are quickly approaching for folks hoping to showcase their skills and hard work at the 2017 N.C. Mountain State Fair, Sept. 8-17 at the Western N.C. Agricultural Center.

“Whether you are a 4-H student exhibiting your first goat or a fourth-generation farmer with an amazing apple crop, you’ll find a contest just for you,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “In addition to livestock and horticultural categories, you also will find contests for home chefs, seamstresses, gospel singers and more.”

July 28 is the entry deadline for many of the competitions, including livestock shows, cooking contests and the Gospel Singing Contest.

The N.C. Mountain State Fair features more than three dozen livestock shows for beef cattle, dairy cattle, goats, sheep, swine and others. The majority of livestock shows have an entry deadline of July 28. A late fee will be assessed beyond that deadline until Aug. 11. Some shows have later deadlines.

Below is a list outlining the timeline of entry deadlines:

July 28 – Cooking Competitions, Gospel Singing Contest

Aug. 4 – Llama/Alpaca, Clogging Championship (First Cutoff)

Aug. 9 – Rabbits

Aug. 11 – Display Livestock

Aug. 18 – Clogging Championship (Last Deadline)

Aug. 25 – General Exhibits, Flower & Garden, Very Special Livestock Show

This year’s Entry and Award Catalog features a few additions and changes from 2016, which participants will want to pay close attention to. For a full, updated list of competitions, rules and entry deadlines, go to www.wncagcenter.org/p/mountainstatefair/244.

This year’s theme, “Where Farm Meets Fun,” celebrates homegrown agriculture and the best of Western North Carolina. The fair features a carnival, free grounds entertainment, livestock shows, competitive exhibits and more family friendly fun. Additional information is available at www.mountainfair.org.