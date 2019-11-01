Press release from Asheville Area Arts Council:

The Asheville Area Arts Council in partnership with the North Carolina Arts Council recently awarded Grassroots Arts Program grants to 22 organizations in Buncombe County, including:

• Asheville City Schools Foundation for Teaching Artists Presenting in Asheville Schools (TAPAS)

• Asheville Community Theatre to present Little Women

• Asheville Contemporary Dance Theatre to present Asheville Fringe Festival

• Asheville Creative Arts to present Charlotte’s Web

• Asheville FM for a Podcast Production Camp for Underrepresented Youth and Adults

• Asheville Gay Men’s Chorus for the 2020-2019 Season

• Asheville Music School Sound Education Outreach Program

• Asheville Writers in Schools and Community for Word on the Street/ La Voz de los Jóvenes Artist Mentor Fellowship

• Attic Salt Theatre Company for Folktale Playwriting at Enka Intermediate and Enka Middle Schools

• Aurora Studio & Gallery for their Visiting Artist Program

• Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center to present 2020 {Re}HAPPENING

• Blue Ridge Orchestra to present a concert in honor of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth

• Delta House Life Development of Asheville, Inc for the Jazz & Arts Connections project

• Hola Community Arts to present 2020 Hola Asheville Celebration

• Immediate Theatre Project for their mainstage production at NC Stage

• LEAF Community Arts to support the LEAF Easel Riders 2019-20 programs

• Media Arts Project for the 2019-20 Revolve Sound Series

• Montford Park Players to present the 2020 Shakespeare Festival

• Mountain History and Cultural Group Corporation to present An Appalachian Christmas at the Vance Birthplace

• North Carolina Glass Center to support the One Neighborhood Project

• Open Hearts Arts Center to support a mural project in partnership with Ian Wilkinson

• Womansong of Asheville, Inc to present The Year of the Woman concert series

Since 1977, the North Carolina Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts Program has provided North Carolina citizens access to quality arts experiences. Using a per capita based formula, the program provides funding for the arts in all 100 counties of the state through partnerships with local arts councils.