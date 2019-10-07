Press release from Asheville Home Builders Association:

The Asheville Home Builders Association is excited to announce its 38th annual Parade of Homes, October 12–13 and 19–20. Forty-four newly constructed homes throughout the Asheville area will be open to the public for a free, self-guided tour from 1-5 p.m. each weekend.

The Parade lineup is sure to inspire tour-goers who may be considering a new build or an upcoming home renovation. It offers a wide array of home types—mountainside single-family homes, a downtown condo, a shipping container house and a dog-friendly community to name a few. At price points ranging from the upper 200,000’s to more than $1 million, the Parade is sure to appeal to many. Meet your future builder and kickstart your creativity for your next project!

This year’s Featured Builder, Osada Construction, will showcase two beautiful homes in the Parade. One entry is a stunning retreat located at Olivette Riverside Community and Farm north of Asheville. The ENERGY STAR and Green Built certified home is designed for indoor/outdoor living, making it a perfect fit to connect the homeowners to the Olivette community’s 4-acre full-time farm and 7-acre community park with miles of trails and river overlooks.

With 44 houses to see spanning across Asheville from Waynesville to Old Fort, Weaverville to Hendersonville, the public is encouraged to pick up a free Parade of Homes magazine to pre-plan their tour. Magazines are located at numerous businesses in Asheville, as well as at each house on Parade, and include detailed descriptions of the homes open for tour, including floor plans, pictures, and builder information. This must-have home building resource also features homes that are currently under construction, renovation projects, new communities, and a comprehensive Buyer’s Guide with more than 850 local building professionals. Find magazine pickup locations, an interactive map, and more at ParadeOfHomesAsheville.com.