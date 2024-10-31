Press release from The Community Foundation:

The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC) continues to raise funds and distribute grants to nonprofit organizations providing relief and recovery services in Western North Carolina. As of October 31, $6.9 million has been awarded from the Emergency and Disaster Response Fund (EDRF).

Initial grants supported frontline nonprofits meeting immediate needs, and those grants continue to be awarded. Since recovery is uneven across the region, EDRF began supporting repair and remediation. Nonprofits interested in applying can learn more at cfwnc.org.</

“Some organizations have launched remediation and rebuilding efforts, while others, depending on location, are continuing to meet immediate needs,” said President Elizabeth Brazas. “Recent grants include awards to help rural schools and community colleges reopen and to arts organizations providing emergency financial assistance to support the creative sector in the WNC Region. CFWNC is committed to geographic equity in the disbursement of funds across the region. We recognize that needs will continue to change, and we will adjust our efforts to meet demands.”

If you wish to support aid to those affected by the storm, you can donate to the Emergency and Disaster Response Fund at www.cfwnc.org. Administrative fees are waived so that every dollar goes directly to assistance.

CFWNC makes grants in 18 Western North Carolina counties including the Qualla Boundary. Bringing people together to address regional issues or crises is a key role of community foundations.

Photos by Tanya Triber