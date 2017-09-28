Press release from United Way of Transylvania County:

United Way of Transylvania County (UWTC) will once again work to increase access to MyFreeTaxes.com online free tax filing for local residents who earn less than $64,000 in 2017. MyFreeTaxes.com is a safe, free way to file federal and state taxes. The secure website, powered by H&R Block software, features live phone support by IRS Certified operators.

“Right now, we’re looking for local health and human service agencies that can set up dedicated, secure computers in their offices so their clients will have easy access to MyFreeTaxes.com during tax filing season,” explains Hammond George, Publicity Director for UWTC.

“Our goal is to make sure that more people get to keep more of the money they’ve earned. Not having to pay for tax filing means that there’s more money available for car repairs, home maintenance, or medical needs,” adds George.

“We want to make sure people understand that MyFreeTaxes.com is free for qualified households, powered by H&R Block software, and offers ADA accommodations by phone. The UWTC website, unitedwaytransylvania.org, offers a direct link to the MyFreeTaxes.com website,” says Barbara Boerner, Board Chair for United Way of Transylvania County.

Organizations interested in learning more about setting up a dedicated MyFreeTaxes.com computer or helping to spread the word about MyFreeTaxes.com should email United Way of Transylvania County at unitedwaytc2@comporium.net or call 828-883-8822.