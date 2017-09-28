Press release from Blue Ridge Community College:

Blue Ridge Community College Small Business Center has announced its fall class offerings for entrepreneurs who want to start a new business or grow an existing one. The classes are offered at no cost due to support from the NC Small Business Center Network and the State of North Carolina.

Courses include How to Start a Business, How to Write a Business Plan, Financing your Business, Marketing your Business, How to Find your Customers, Business Taxes, Basics of Bookkeeping, How to Start and Grow Your Own In-Home EBay Business, How to Create Effective Videos to Promote Your Business, Facebook for Business, and How to Start a Business and Form an LLC. Classes are offered during the day, evening, and on Saturdays.

A new class added to the schedule is Create Your Business Brand. Course participants will discover a brand is more than a name and a logo and serves as the foundation for any business. The course will also teach what attracts customers to a business and how to position a business for profitability and sustainability. Create Your Business Brand will be held on Saturday, October 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Henderson County Campus.

Also, new this fall is a one-day event on Tuesday, November 14. The Start, Grow, Thrive Conference is a no-cost event to be held at Blue Ridge Conference Hall on the Henderson County Campus. Conference topics include Entrepreneurism in Western North Carolina, Tips and Success Stories to Starting a Business in WNC, Tips and Success Stories to Scaling up a Business in WNC, Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, Overview of Financial Tools for Small Business, and Quick Books for Small Business.

To register or find out more information about the classes or the Start, Grow, Thrive Conference go to blueridge.edu/sbc or contact MC Gaylord at (828) 694-1779 or email sbc@blueridge.edu.