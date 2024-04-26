TDA approves about $10 million for community projects but not affordable housing

(This story was updated at 3 p.m. April 26 to reflect details included in meeting minutes from an April 18 meeting of the Legacy Investment from Tourism Fund Committee. These minutes were sent to Xpress at 2:43 p.m. April 26.)

The big question heading into the April 24 meeting of the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority was whether affordable housing projects would qualify for financing from the agency’s new $10 million grant fund. The answer was “not really.”

Grant awardees Buncombe County Ferry Road Community Award: $4 million Requested: $6 million Total cost: $210 million Ferry Road is a mixed-use project on a 137-acre Buncombe County-owned tract along the French Broad River off Brevard Road in South Asheville. The project, which will conserve 60% of the site, includes 645 housing units with about 360 deemed affordable, community services such as a child care facility and health clinic and about 4 miles of public greenways and trails with public parking. City of Asheville Aston Park Tennis Center court rebuild Award: $40,000 Requested: $40,000 Total cost: $103,948 More than 14,000 people play on the 12 clay courts each year. This project aims to allow the center’s Asheville Open Tennis Championships to regain “Level 2” status after being demoted to “Level 3” due to the declining condition of the facility. Coxe Avenue complete street Award: $2,983,890 Requested: $3 million Total cost: $11,825,481 This street improvement project includes the demolition and reconstruction of about a half mile between Patton and Southside avenues on Asheville’s South Slope. Improvements will reduce flood impacts through stormwater improvements, include traffic-slowing elements, improve accessibility for pedestrians and add streetscape amenities. ExploreAsheville.com Arena capital maintenance Award: $675,000 Requested: $675,000 Total cost: $1,350,000 The arena in Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville needs HVAC system and loading dock area improvements. The project also includes replacement of the service elevator. Asheville Museum of Science Award: $250,000 Requested: $250,000 Total cost: $500,000 This project would help the museum, which saw more than 50,000 people last year, expand into the 10,000-square-foot space adjacent to the museum that was formerly occupied by Wells Fargo. Black Wall Street AVL Award: $77,500 Requested: $82,500 Total cost: $165,000 Funds will help Black Wall Street AVL upgrade its event space in the River Arts District by adding an air conditioning system and patio awnings. Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation Craggy Gardens Visitor Center Award: $750,000 Requested: $750,000 Total cost: $1,575,000 This grant will help the BRP Foundation install permanent, year-round restroom facilities at the Craggy Gardens Visitor Center, as well as increase trailhead and wayfinding signage. Hood Huggers Foundation Blue Note Junction Award: $500,000 Requested: $500,000 Total cost: $7,145,000 Phase one of Blue Note Junction includes a 9,000-square-foot outdoor event space, a 2,100-square-foot open-air market, 1.5 acres of gardens and a 1,400-square-foot greenhouse in the historically Black Burton Street neighborhood of West Asheville. Media Arts Project Supernova Immersive Experience Award: $200,000 Requested: $300,000 Total cost: $600,000 This project is a 26,000-square-foot, family-friendly immersive art experience in Weaverville. Riverlink Gateway Park on Riverside Drive Award: $270,018 Requested: $270,018 Total cost: $615,037 Once completed, Gateway Park will be a partly wooded 1.3-acre public green space designed for bikers and pedestrians halfway between the River Arts District and Woodfin on the banks of the French Broad River. Swannanoa Valley Art League Red House Gallery and Studios Award: $92,495 Requested: $92,494 Total cost: $184,988 The Swannanoa Valley Art League, the oldest continuous art league in Western North Carolina, has moved from its former home in the Monte Vista Hotel to Cherry Street in downtown Black Mountain. Funding will support the renovation of the new space, including facade improvements and an HVAC upgrade. University Botanical Gardens at Asheville Award: $150,000 Requested: $150,000 Total cost: $300,000 This project will help fund the renovation of UNC Asheville’s botanical gardens visitor center, garden entrance and gazebo.

Buncombe County’s $210 million Ferry Road project is slated to include 645 housing units with 55% of them deemed affordable. It received $4 million of its $6 million request from the Legacy Investment from Tourism Fund, but only for amenities like greenways and trails, not the housing itself. Mountain Housing Opportunities had asked for $1.5 million to build Star Point Apartments, but the request was denied.

“The committee recommended only investing in the public recreation and conservation components of the project, which includes 1.9 miles of greenway, 1.7 miles of trails, public parking access with 20 parking spaces, greenway and trail signage, wetland access and signage,” said Tiffany Thacker, director of grants for Explore Asheville.

“By investing $4 million directly into recreational and conservational components such as greenways and trails, we’re able to support this really important project for our community through amenities that should be available by 2026,” said TDA President and CEO Vic Isley after the vote.

Ben Williamson, an organizer with housing advocacy group Buncombe Decides, which helped organize a petition last year asking the TDA to allocate LIFT funds for affordable housing projects, said he was just as disappointed about the lack of funding for the MHO project as he was excited about Ferry Road.

The MHO project was one of two under consideration April 24 that didn’t receive funding. The other was a $30,000 City of Asheville project for fully enclosed, extra-large trash cans for public spaces. BCTDA spokesperson Ashley Greenstein didn’t respond to questions about why those two projects didn’t qualify in the eyes of the committee, instead sending a written response.

“The LIFT Fund Committee recommended investment in the projects that aligned with the goals of the fund and with state statutory limitations. All projects that were recommended for investment benefit the community at large of Buncombe County and can be enjoyed by both visitors and residents,” she said.

To better understand why certain projects were chosen, Xpress requested minutes of all the LIFT Committee meetings, the first of which was in December. The only meeting that contained action or discussion, according to the provided minutes, was a meeting April 18 at which the committee voted 8-0 to approve the final recommendation to the TDA Board. No discussion was documented, and no video recordings were made of the committee meetings.

The remaining 12 projects under consideration by the committee were approved in part or in full by the TDA board. They range from $3 million for the City of Asheville’s Coxe Avenue complete street project to $40,000 for a rebuild of the Aston Park Tennis Center. The Asheville Museum of Science, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, Hood Huggers Foundation, UNC Asheville’s Botanical Gardens and RiverLink were some of the fund’s other benefactors.

New funding source

The $9.99 million in funding allocations were the first for the LIFT Fund, which was created in 2022 by state law. The law changed the amount the BCTDA could spend on tourism-related community capital projects from one-quarter to one-third of occupancy tax revenues. The rest must be used for marketing and promotion of Asheville and Buncombe County to visitors.

The one-third set-aside for community projects is now split between the LIFT Fund and the Tourism Product Development Fund, which was created in 2001 and has funded projects ranging from upgrades to the Asheville Community Theatre to renovations at McCormick Field.

The difference between the two funds can be hard to pin down. To explain the difference, Greenstein quoted state law.

The TPDF provides investment for “major tourism capital projects” to increase visitor stays in lodging facilities and “further economic development in Buncombe County.” The LIFT Fund is for “tourism-related capital projects” to increase stays at lodging facilities and “benefit the community at large in Buncombe County, including project maintenance, design, project administration, restoration, rehabilitation, enhancement of natural resources or expansion of necessary infrastructure,” she said.

This year’s initial interpretation of state law by the LIFT Committee and TDA board was important, even if it was limited to the projects that applied, acknowledged state Sen. Julie Mayfield, who lobbied for the legislation that established the LIFT Fund in 2022.

Mayfield suggested before the vote that other types of projects that didn’t apply this year could receive funding in the future, and if people were unhappy with the TDA’s decision of what to fund, they should blame the state, not the local board. Each local TDA across the state is governed by independent legislation.

“I think it’s very problematic because there are communities all across the state that are using occupancy tax dollars [differently]. Because there is no definition of tourism-related expenses, different cities use their money for different things,” she said.

The guidelines written by the state are outdated, vague and at times contradictory, Mayfield argued, and need to be redrawn.

Based on the way the guidelines are currently written, Mayfield said before the meeting she’s not sure affordable housing projects would qualify, but ideally, Buncombe County should be able to decide how to use its occupancy tax dollars based on the needs of the community and Asheville’s uniquely busy tourist market.

Not for affordable housing

Meanwhile, the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association opposed the TDA’s potential use of occupancy tax funds for affordable housing projects, writing to county commissioners April 11: “Hotel occupancy taxes should not be used to pay for general fund expenses that are primarily used by the community at large and other businesses that are not paying the tax. If the original need for tourism promotion and product development is no longer needed, and the tax has met its goals, perhaps consideration should be given to lowering the tax rate,” wrote NCRLA President and CEO Lynn Minges.

In a letter to Minges on April 9, the association’s general counsel, R. Frank Gray, argued that affordable housing projects don’t meet legislative mandates for LIFT funds to “increase patronage of lodging facilities, meeting facilities and convention facilities by attracting tourists, business travelers or both” and “benefit the community at large in Buncombe County.”

“While affordable housing is a worthwhile goal for any community and may meet the second requirement of benefiting the community at large, it does not meet the first requirement of the authorizing legislation — increasing patronage at lodging facilities. Both elements must be present.”

Minges went further.

“Although there have been public statements that this language is up to interpretation, if local elected officials decide to use it to fund affordable housing and other nontourism-related expenditures, that interpretation will be done by the courts,” Minges wrote.

Board reaction

After the vote, TDA board members and staff celebrated the first allocation of LIFT funds.

“The [LIFT Fund] has expanded the authority’s ability to invest in these transformative projects and allows the wider uses of these funds to collaborate with our nonprofit and municipal partners. The projects approved today reflect the diversity of our community and disbursal throughout our county,” Isley said.

“It’s great to be able to support such a great variety of projects,” said board Vice Chair Matthew Lehman, who is general manager at the Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville. “Ten million dollars over a dozen projects, it’s just really tremendous. And I’m really excited about the Ferry Road project as well. I think we’ve learned a lot through this process about the impact that housing affordability has within our community.”

Board member Kathleen Mosher, vice president of communications at The Biltmore Co., who also served on the LIFT committee, acknowledged the need to address affordable housing collectively.

“I think we have, first and foremost, a real need to partner with city and county and other community members to make sure that we have active projects being built to solve this affordable housing issue. Our zoning needs to be updated, and our unified development [ordinance] needs to be updated. And we need as a community to come together and figure out how to solve this so that we have more housing in our urban centers,” she said.