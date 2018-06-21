Press release from Asheville Police Department:

In a continuing effort to increase transparency and provide the community with access to data, the Asheville Police Department has worked in partnership with several community members to release traffic stop data from 2006 to present, online through the City of Asheville’s Open Data Portal.

Three data sets have been made available and will be updated monthly:

“APD Traffic Stop After October 1, 2017″ – contains spatial data starting on October 1, 2017, when the Asheville Police Department began collecting stop location coordinates and block level address information. “APD Traffic Stop Pre-October 2017″ – all traffic stop data stored in the Asheville Police Department’s Record Management System (RMS) made between 2006 and September 30, 2017. No location information is stored for these traffic stops. “APD Traffic Stop Name Data Table” – this data set includes information on the ethnicity, race and sex of the driver and/or passenger involved in the traffic stop. This data set is complementary to data sets one and two.

In addition, crime statistics are available on the open data portal, as well as SimpliCity and the Community Crime Map. Additional data sets are forthcoming.