Press Release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office

SHERIFF’S OFFICE ATTEMPTING TO LOCATE MISSING MAN FROM THE CANDLER AREA OF BUNCOMBE COUNTY

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing man from the Candler area of Buncombe County.

Tyler Ashby is a 25 year old male and is approximately 5’ 11”. He has brown hair and green eyes. Mr. Ashby was last seen leaving his residence on 07/12/2023 wearing black sweatpants and a shirt. Mr. Ashby contacted his family on 07/13/2023 and was supposed to return home the next day but has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information about the location of Tyler Ashby is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.