Press release from Asheville Community Theatre:

Dolly Parton’s music and lyrics take center stage in Asheville Community Theatre’s next production, 9 to 5 The Musical. In this high-energy musical, three female secretaries are fed up with being looked over, looked down upon, or outright ogled by their nightmare of a boss – and they join forces to do something about it! 9 to 5 The Musical opens February 9, 2018 and runs through March 4, 2018 with performances Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 pm and Sunday afternoons at 2:30 pm. Two additional Thursday night performances are scheduled for 7:30 pm on February 22 and March 1, 2018. Tickets are available online at www.ashevilletheatre.org, over the phone at 828-254-1320, or in person at the Asheville Community Theatre Box Office.

At Consolidated Industries, Violet, Judy and Doralee are working 9 to 5 for Mr. Hart, a horrible, chauvinistic boss. The women team up to dream up ways they could get him out of the picture – and find sisterhood in ridding themselves of their nasty, skirt-chasing boss. While he is out of commission, they continue to combine forces to take control of the company. There’s nothing these ladies can’t do!

“This is such a fun and funny show, and yet it is based on a reality that is obviously still relevant today,” said Susan Harper, Executive Director of ACT. “The three women at the center of 9 to 5 are working through issues that, as a country, we’re still dealing with. It’s pretty delicious to see them succeed. And I’m betting we’ll hear the audience hoot and holler for so many of the lines!”

9 to 5 The Musical stars a cast of 28 community members, many of whom are making their ACT debuts. The three leads, memorably played by Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda in the iconic 1980 film, will be played by Myra McCoury, Marisa Noelle, and Alexa Edelman. Mr. Hart will be played by Luke Haynes. Local teens Graham Podraza (Reynolds High) and Jack Anderson (Roberson High) will alternate the role of Josh. Asheville Community Theatre’s production of 9 to 5 The Musical is directed by Jerry Crouch with music direction by Sarah Fowler and choreography by Tina Pisano-Foor.

Opening Weekend perks include complimentary champagne on Opening Night, complimentary chocolate on Saturday night, and a talk-back with the cast and crew after the Sunday matinee.

For more information about 9 to 5 The Musical or about Asheville Community Theatre, please visit www.ashevilletheatre.org.