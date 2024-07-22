A student team from A-B Tech Community College’s renowned Culinary Arts and Hospitality program won the college’s second national championship on July 17 at the American Culinary Federation (ACF) Nationals. Regional winners vied for the national title during the ACF Annual Convention, held July 14-17 in Phoenix.

The team won the ACF Southeast Regional competition in April, securing a spot in the Nationals. It marks the 15th time a student team from A-B Tech has won the ACF Southeast Regional team competition and competed at ACF Nationals, a feat unmatched by any other culinary school in the nation. The college’s 2007 team also won the coveted national title.

“It has been an amazing journey with a very talented group of students,” said team coach and A-B Tech Chef Instructor Chris Bugher, CEC. “From the beginning of the team selection process, we knew we had a great shot at the title. This team has worked so hard, putting in countless hours to get to where they are. It was great to see these students start as individuals and develop into a team, forming friendships and pushing each other to continue to improve their food and skills. They deserved the win, and I couldn’t be more proud. A-B Tech has been so supportive of us from day one and we are so happy to have shown the country the quality of our program.”

The team includes captain Abbey Franklin, Yajaira Sandoval, Ethyn Jester, Rebecca McElreath and Avery Lathan. Team coaches are Bugher and Chef Instructor Bronwen McCormick.

“Being on the competition team for the past two years has changed my life tremendously,” Franklin said. “It has taught me to always strive for better and to believe in my capabilities as an aspiring chef. Some things that set us apart in competing are organization, communication, and ability to adapt. Our coaches teach us to never settle and to lead by example. This mindset has translated to every other aspect of our lives. As captain of this year’s team, I am proud and honored to have been a part of something so special. I have loved and enjoyed the friendships and trust we have built. We all came from different backgrounds and places, but the moments and experiences we had together this past year are what made this gold medal possible.”

“This team epitomizes the work ethic, camaraderie, and heart that took them to a gold medal in Phoenix,” said Cathy Strohm-Horton, A-B Tech’s Director of Culinary Arts and Hospitality. “The coaches and team gave everything they had – and then some – to this competition. It’s a well-earned and well-won honor. We are so proud of all that the 2024 culinary team has accomplished!”

“We are very proud of our team and our coaches,” said A-B Tech President John Gossett. “They have worked tirelessly to perfect their menu, their technique and their efficiency in the kitchen. This group of student chefs have come together as one unit in exceptional ways which resulted, not only in finishing first in the country, but earning a gold medal, which is measured against perfection. Not all winners earn a gold, which makes this victory more meaningful. Our coaches have guided them throughout the season, offering ideas, correction, and praise.”

Gossett also said A-B Tech is grateful to The Biltmore, which sponsored the team this year, and the college’s Culinary Arts alumni for investing time to help the students prepare for competition. “Alumni chefs, these students stand on your shoulders,” he said.

Student Chef of the Year Competition

Recent A-B Tech graduate Nickolas Abbott, a member of the 2023 culinary team, also made his mark at the 2024 ACF Nationals, earning a silver medal in the Student Chef of the Year competition. Abbott represented the Western North Carolina Culinary Arts Association of the ACF and won the Southeast Regional Student Chef of the Year competition. He was coached by A-B Tech Chef Instructor Stephen Hertz, CEC.

“It’s been a very long journey for Nickolas to get to Nationals,” Hertz said. “His determination and growth over the past year has been great to watch and be a part of. Earning a silver medal is a huge accomplishment. I am so proud of him getting to where he is today.”

Strohm-Horton said Abbott proved his commitment to competition and personal growth, as well as to his education. “With three certificates and his degree in Culinary Arts, Nick has taken every advantage of his A-B Tech education, and he’ll be starting his Baking and Pastry certificate this fall.”

National Championship Menu

A-B Tech’s award-winning menu includes:

Appetizer

Coconut Crusted Red Snapper, Pico de Piña, Shrimp Empanada, Purslane Ensalada, Achiote Coconut Sauce

Salad

Petite Greens, Tomato Jicama Vinaigrette, Spiced Pepitas, Pickled Yellow Tomatoes, Smoked Cherry Tomatoes, Spiced Crema, Infladita, Guacamole Terrine

Entrée

Chipotle Prickly Pear Glazed Pork Loin, Chimichurri, Mexican Rice and Bean Cilindro, Crema Verde, Chorizo con Repollo Calabacitas, Sopa de Maiz

Dessert

Mexican Chocolate Tart, Vanilla Meringue, Agave Lime Mango, Hibiscus Sauce, Almond Financier, Mango Sorbet