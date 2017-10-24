Press release from A-B Tech Community College:

A-B Tech Community College is hosting an Allied Health Open House from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 9 at the Ferguson Center for Allied Health and Workforce Development on the college’s Asheville campus.

Participants will be able to explore A-B Tech’s allied health degree programs, certifications and short-term training options, while meeting faculty and advisors. Tours of the state-of-the-art Ferguson Center will be available.

Featured programs include: Central Sterile Processing, Dental Assisting, Dental Hygiene, Medical Assisting, Medical Laboratory Technology, Medical Sonography, Nursing, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Pharmacy Technology, Phlebotomy, Radiogaphy, Surgical Technology, Veterinary Medical Assistant, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Ophthalmic Assistant and Clinical Massage Therapy. Learn more at abtech.edu/AHopenhouse.