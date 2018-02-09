Press release from AARP:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Every two seconds someone’s identity is stolen. Take steps to protect your identity and financial security at AARP’s Fraud Fighting Event at Asheville’s Reuter Family YMCA on Friday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at 3 Town Square Boulevard.

During the event, you can learn tips to protect yourself and your family and safely dispose of computers, cell phones, printers and other electronics. Personal information will be removed from all equipment using US Department of Defense standards and items will be donated to Goodwill Industries.

“Fraudsters get to victims through the mail, phone, computer and even the victim’s front door,” said Rebecca Chaplin – AARP Associate State Director of Community Outreach and Advocacy in the NC Mountain Region. “Tax season has begun and so have the cases of tax fraud. And soon new Medicare cards without your social security number will be issued and there are sure to be creative ways people will be defrauded. Educating yourself is the best way to protect yourself and family and friends..”

This free event is hosted by AARP’s Fraud Watch Network, the Better Business Bureau, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, the YMCA of Western NC and the Goodwill of Northwest North Carolina. For more information or to register, visit aarp.cvent.com/StopScamsReuterFamilyYMCA or call 1-877-926-8300. YMCA members can sign up at the YMCA registration desk.

Sign up for “Watchdog Alert” emails that deliver breaking scam information, or call the free AARP Fraud Watch helpline at 877-908-3360 to speak with volunteers trained in fraud counseling. The AARP Fraud Watch Network launched in 2013 as a free resource for people of all ages. The website provides information about fraud and scams, prevention tips from experts, an interactive scam-tracking map, fun educational quizzes, and video presentations featuring Fraud Watch Network Ambassador Frank Abagnale.