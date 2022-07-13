Press release from AdventHealth:

July 13, 2022; HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. – This summer we are seeing an urgent need for blood across the communities of Western North Carolina AdventHealth cares for every day. Just a few days ago, The Blood Connection warned of a blood shortage during the summer months that could have it running on a 2-3-day supply very soon.

According to The Blood Connection, only three percent of the population donates blood, but one in seven people who enter a hospital will need a blood transfusion. The supply simply doesn’t keep up with demand.

You can help change that in just one hour of your time at the AdventHealth Hendersonville Blood Drive on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Your simple act of compassion provides this vital resource for family, friends and neighbors in need of blood products as they battle cancer, face surgeries or experience emergencies.

To help make it easy for the public to donate, AdventHealth and The Blood Connection are following all safety protocols including requiring face coverings and social distancing. TBC will screen all donors for COVID-19 Antibodies after every completed donation.

Blood Drive

AdventHealth Hendersonville & The Blood Connection

Wednesday, July 20 | 10 am to 6 pm

100 Hospital Drive, Hendersonville

Look for The Blood Connection Mobile Donor Unit in the Valet parking lot.