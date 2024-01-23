Press release from Asheville Fire Department:

Asheville Fire Department’s HazMat team, representing Region 6 Regional Response Team (RRT-6), was sent by the NC Association of Hazardous Material Responders (NCAHMR) to the Florida Hazardous Materials Symposium to represent North Carolina in a National HazMat competition on January 16-19. Team members not only represented AFD but also brought pride to the state of North Carolina by being recognized by taking first place in the Team Hazardous Materials Trivia category and earning the prestigious Individual Best Team Leadership award.

In August of 2023, AFD members attended the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo in Raleigh representing AFD’s HazMat team in a statewide competition that tested the ability to manage varying scenarios involving the safe mitigation of a hazardous materials incident. Team members included Lieutenant Ricky Hesson, Engineer Jake Long, Engineer Patrick Bailey, and Senior Firefighter Sean White with Lieutenant Ricky Hesson receiving the individual award. Designated the best team in North Carolina, the team was sent by the NCAHMR to the Florida Hazardous Materials Symposium to represent North Carolina.

AFD is very proud of these members’ remarkable achievements. Their hard work, expertise, and commitment to ensuring the safety of our community are truly commendable.