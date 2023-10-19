Press release from AIGA Asheville:

We are pleased to announce the inaugural AIGA Asheville Dream Fund. A grant program created to support Western North Carolina creative students’ technology and software needs. The Dream Fund benefits underrepresented and economically disadvantaged Western North Carolina students who are studying the design disciplines of graphic design, photography/videography, UI/UX, or illustration in colleges and universities. The tenets of the program are diversity, realization, equity, access, and merit.

“We are excited to announce this new program. It is a great opportunity to support our passionate and talented students, recognizing the importance of our next generation of creatives.”, says Tom Petruccelli, AIGA Asheville Education Co-Chair.

Three students will be selected each year to receive $3,500 in monetary gifts to purchase new computer hardware, software, or design-related technology. Additionally, students will be awarded one-year Adobe Creative Cloud subscriptions.

To learn more or apply for the dream grant visit this link.

Also, to learn more about AIGA Asheville and other events visit their website here.

Applications are being accepted until on Oct 24th.