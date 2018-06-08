Saturday, June 9, 2018, is a code YELLOW air quality forecast day for the valleys and ridge tops of Asheville and Buncombe County. Unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities. The forecast air quality is due to both ozone and particulate matter.

For the most up to date forecast, go to:

https://xapps.ncdenr.org/aq/ForecastCenterEnvista

For more information, contact:

WNC Regional Air Quality Agency

Asheville, NC 28806

(828) 250-6777

or visit N.C. Division of Air Quality

