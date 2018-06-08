Message from Buncombe County:

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of Buncombe County has called a special meeting in order to call a closed session of the Board to discuss a personnel matter pursuant to NCGS §143-318.11(a)(6) and to discuss a legal matter in order to preserve the attorney-client privilege pursuant to NCGS §143-318.11(a)(3) beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, June 11, 2018, to be held at 200 College Street, Room 326, in downtown Asheville, North Carolina.