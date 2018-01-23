Press release from Whitesides’ campaign:

(ASHEVILLE, NC, JANUARY 23, 2018) — At the Buncombe County Democratic Party Kickoff for 2018 Elections held Saturday, January 20th at the Mission Health/A-B Tech Conference Center on the campus of Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, Al Whitesides announced his candidacy for the District 1 seat on the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. He was appointed last year to serve on the commission to fill the seat vacated by Brownie Newman who was elected Chairman of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners.

A native of Buncombe County, Whitesides is committed to serving the community through his continued focus on affordable childcare, affordable housing, jail diversion, living wage jobs, protecting our mountains and the environment, strong public education, solving the opioid crisis and transparency of government.

“I am pleased to announce my candidacy and continue a partnership with the citizens of Buncombe County. The issues before us require a strong advocate for the people of Buncombe County and someone who can unite the community together through common goals. My 40 years of experience in banking are critical for balancing fiscal responsibility with sound decisions.”