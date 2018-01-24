Blue Ridge Literacy Council Holds Volunteer Information Session

On Wednesday, February 14, 2018, from 11 a.m. to noon, Blue Ridge Literacy Council – the leading advocate for adult and family literacy in Henderson County – is holding a volunteer information session at the Henderson County Public Library. All are welcome.

Currently, the Council’s 110 volunteer tutors are bringing literacy and work skills to more than 150 students in one-on-one and small-group settings. But nearly 60 adult learners are waiting for tutors. In just a few hours per week, you can transform a student’s life and experience the joy of giving to your community.

“My student’s qualities of dependability and motivation make teaching her a true joy. A strong bond has developed between us, more than student-teacher basis, as she shares her family and culture with me.” – BRLC Tutor

“…because I have a better job and schedule, I have an opportunity to offer quality time for my family.” – BRLC Adult Learner

Blue Ridge Literacy Council is committed to transforming lives through a host of programs fostering basic literacy, ESL learning, citizenship, technology skills, and workplace literacy. For more information or to register for the Feb. 14 information session, contact the Literacy Council at 828-696-3811 or visit our website at www.litcouncil.org.