News release from the Alzheimer’s Association:

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Buncombe and surrounding area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 14 in Asheville.

Presented by Deerfield Charitable Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Asheville at Carrier Park located at 220 Amboy Road in Asheville. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m. and a Walk Start at 10:30 a.m.

“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s disease, but to get there, we need our community to join us in fighting for a different future,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “We encourage people to start or join a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease. Together, we will take steps toward treatments and fighting to end this disease.”

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

“It is a powerful moment to look out at the crowd displaying their colorful commitment to ending this disease,” said Lambert. “The Promise Garden flowers are a powerful reminder there is hope and an entire community who understands the impact of this disease.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 369,000 caregivers.

To register as a participant or Team Captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer of Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Asheville, visit act.alz.org/Asheville or call 800-272-3900.

The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 17 walks across North Carolina including: Alamance County, Asheville, Charlotte, Gaston/Cleveland/Lincoln Counties, Fayetteville, Guilford County, Henderson County, Unifour (Hickory), Iredell County, Jacksonville, Moore County, Mount Airy, New Bern, Rowan-Cabarrus Counties, Triangle (Raleigh and Durham), Wilmington and Winston-Salem. To register and receive the latest updates on any of this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The annual event takes place in more than 600 communities and features over 300,000 participants across the country. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association® mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia®.

About the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter:

The Western Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 49 central and western North Carolina counties. It offers opportunities to get involved and to make a difference, in addition to a variety of services including: a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs, and care consultations. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease or the Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter, visit alz.org/northcarolina or call (800) 272-3900. For the latest news and updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.