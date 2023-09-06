Press release from North Carolina State Parks:

The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation is seeking public input on the Pisgah View State Park Master Plan. The Master Plan will be a 20-year plan that covers the entire state park, which contains over 1,600 acres spanning Buncombe and Haywood counties and is sited within the Spring Mountain range and Southern Appalachian escarpment, an ecologically significant region.

Pisgah View is the 35th state park added to the North Carolina State Parks System, and the tenth state park in the mountain region of North Carolina.

Equinox Environmental in Asheville is working with the Division and the public to develop the master plan, initially identifying both the recreation, educational and conservation needs for the park. Stakeholder input is ongoing, and the open house-style public meeting will allow feedback from the community.

The public meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. (drop in at any time), at the Upper Hominy Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, 1795 Pisgah Highway in Candler. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and can expect to spend 20-30 minutes to review, discuss and weigh in on their preferred recreational amenities for the park.



Amenities that may be considered for the master plan include guided educational programs, visitor gathering and event spaces, restaurant, wedding venue, cabin rentals/retreat facilities, picnic shelters, day use areas, tent campground areas, equestrian camping, equestrian trails, hiking trails and mountain biking trails, and interpretation/education areas. The long-range goal is to connect the Pisgah View State Park to the Blue Ridge Parkway, Pisgah National Forest, and the Mountains-to-Sea State Trail system and provide a wildlife corridor.