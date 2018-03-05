Press release from Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter:

The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting its Dementia Education Symposium 2018 On the Journey on Wednesday, April 25. It will take place 8 a.m.-3:15 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Asheville-Biltmore (115 Hendersonville Road).

The symposium will include a continental breakfast, time to visit with sponsors, a general session, three break-out sessions, and lunch. Scott Herrick, MS, NC State Director of Public Policy with the Alzheimer’s Association, will present the general session – The Public Health Crisis: Alzheimer’s on the Front Lines.

The break-out sessions will include the following topics and speakers:

Presented by Kristi McMillan, MA, Asheville Art Museum – Adult Programs Manager The Alzheimer’s Family – Maintaining Connections while Caring and Coping

Presented by: Mary Ann Drummond, RN, Educator, Author Everything You Wanted to Know about Living Longer But Were Afraid to Ask

Presented by: Brian T. Lawler and Heather Whitaker Goldstein, The Van Winkle Law Firm – Elder Law Attorneys Walk with Us for Awhile

Moderated by: Bill Smutny, MS, Carepartner Dementia, Doctors, and Pills – What Works and What Doesn’t

Presented by: W. Thomas Belt, MD, Mission Internal Medicine Dementia and The Role of Technology

Presented by: Jack Brosch, Carepartner

The educational symposium is open to the public, but pre-registration is required by Wednesday, April 18. The cost is $20 per person for general public; $40 for healthcare professionals seeking CEUs. Price includes continental breakfast, lunch, informative breakout sessions, and exhibitor resources. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/2018DementiaSymposium or contact the Association at 1-800-272-3900 or infonc@alz.org.

“We are looking forward to bringing attendees from the mountain region together for this day of quality, timely and helpful education programs for individuals and their care partners dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia,” says Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “Not only our is Dementia Education Symposium a great educational opportunity, but a chance to build a support network and make new friends who are going through a similar experience.”