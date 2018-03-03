Press release from Doulas of Asheville:

The Happiest Baby classes for new and expectant parents will begin on Sunday, March 25th, from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm at Nest Organics in downtown Asheville. Registration for this class, sponsored by Doulas of Asheville, is now available at: doulasofasheville.com/happiestbaby

This is the first time The Happiest Baby classes have been offered in western North Carolina, and they will continue monthly. Private, in-home classes may also be arranged. The class fee includes a Digital Parent Kit for participants to take home. The Parent Kit includes The Happiest Baby DVD and Soothing Sounds CD (a $40 value).

The Happiest Baby classes, developed by the nationally-acclaimed pediatrician and child development expert Dr. Harvey Karp, teach new and expectant parents and other infant caregivers an evidence-based, step-by-step approach to help all infants sleep longer and soothe even the fussiest baby in minutes… or less!

Besides loving their baby, new parents have two main jobs when it comes to caring for new babies: feeding them successfully and calming them when they cry. Many resources are available to help parents avoid and overcome feeding challenges, but parents of crying babies have very few resources or experts to turn to for help. Periods of extended crying can crush a parent’s confidence and lead to breastfeeding difficulty, relationship stress, depression, and even abuse.

The vision of The Happiest Baby program is to teach parents and other infant caregivers simple, effective, and fun techniques to quickly soothe their babies’ cries and help them sleep longer. Certified Happiest Baby Educators provide hands-on training on topics such as:

The Missing 4th Trimester: it may sound odd, but many babies cry because, in an important way, they are born three months too soon;

The Calming Reflex: this is the virtual off-switch to crying that all babies are born with;

The 5 S’s: these five simple techniques activate the calming reflex. The Happiest Baby Educators provide hands-on training to teach any new parent or infant caregiver how to become the best caregivers and baby-soothers on their block.

Doulas of Asheville co-owner, Christine Robinson, is the Asheville area’s only Certified Happiest Baby Educator. She is also a birth and postpartum doula supporting families throughout western North Carolina as they welcome their babies and adjust to life with infants.

About Doulas of Asheville, LLC

Doulas of Asheville is a boutique doula agency, providing families throughout western North Carolina with skilled and compassionate labor/birth doulas, postpartum & infant care doulas, overnight infant care, placenta services, and birth and new parent education. The agency’s highly qualified doulas have been hand selected and carefully screened, are trained by international doula certifying organizations, maintain CPR/First Aid certification, and are insured. Doulas of Asheville proudly supports all individuals and families regardless of their race, religion, family composition, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.