Asheville Yoga Festival sponsors yoga and book tour event March 24

Posted on Susan Foster

Press release from Asheville Yoga Festival:

 

 

A special event featuring MC YOGI and his wife 10,000 Buddhas (Amanda Giacomini), renowned yoga teachers who are touring the country sharing their stories, music, and art, will be held Saturday, March 24, in Asheville.  Additionally, they are promoting MC YOGI’s new memoir, Spiritual Graffiti: Finding My True Path.

 

“Behind the music and off the mat — MC YOGI’s story of grit and graffiti reminds us that yoga meets us where we are and introduces us to who we are.” – Jason Mraz , multi-platinum & Grammy-winning musician

The event includes yoga practice with both MC YOGI and Amanda, guided meditation, an inspirational talk about MC YOGI’s journey from a chaotic youth to leading a purpose-filled, creative life, a book reading, question and answer time, plus a book signing. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.

Follow Asheville Yoga Festival on Facebook and Instagram @ashevilleyogafestival and at ashevilleyogafestival.

WHAT: MC YOGI book signing/reading, Q&A, and yoga.

WHO: Hip hop artist, author and yoga teacher MC YOGI, graffiti artist 10,000 Buddhas (Amanda Giacomini), and Asheville Yoga Festival.

WHERE: Wright Creative, 795 Haywood Road, Asheville, NC  28806.

WHEN: Saturday, March 24th from Noon — 5 p.m.

CONTACT:  Jill Lieberman, Adapt Public Relations, jill@adaptpublicrelations.com, 828.399.1588

About Susan Foster
Susan Foster is a clinical psychologist who moved to Asheville from the Boston area in 2013. She started with Xpress as a freelance health and wellness writer and is now the wellness editor. You can email her at sfoster@mountainx.com and follow her on Twitter @susanjfosterphd. Follow me @susanjfosterphd
Before you comment

