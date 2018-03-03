Press release from UNC Healthcare:

After months of discussions and due diligence, UNC Health Care and Atrium Health have determined that we cannot satisfy our mutual organizational goals through a proposed partnership and joint operating company.

In late August, UNC Health Care and Atrium Health (Carolinas Healthcare System at the time) announced our intention to form a partnership that would bring our two organizations together in a joint operating company.

We have agreed that the best path forward for both organizations is to identify specific opportunities to work together, as we have previously, to improve health care across the state and region. Though we will not form a joint operating company, UNC Health Care and Atrium Health will continue to partner on important issues such as improving rural health care and expanding medical education.

As we have said since the beginning of this process, UNC Health Care remains focused on the best interests and health of the people of North Carolina.

We would like to express our gratitude to the leadership teams at Atrium Health, UNC Health Care, and the UNC School of Medicine for the time and effort spent working on the joint operating company proposal.

We are also grateful to our respective boards of directors, UNC Chapel Hill and UNC System leaders, the UNC Chapel Hill Board of Trustees, the UNC Board of Governors, and State leaders for their support of our continued efforts to improve health across North Carolina.