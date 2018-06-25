Press release from the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter:

The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter is teaming up with the Emmanuel Lutheran Church to host the “The Confident Caregiver” education workshop on Sunday, July 22.

It will take place from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church located at 51 Wilburn Place in Asheville. The half-day workshop is geared for caregivers – of those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia – to discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care to help make their lives easier.

A light lunch will be provided. The workshop is free, but registration is strongly suggested to ensure space for all attendees. To register, visit http://bit.ly/ALZCaregiverWorkshopJuly22 or CommunityResourceFinder.org (search for program by name, date, and/ or location). For question or to register over the phone, call 1-800-272-3900.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures, nearly half of all caregivers (48 percent) who provide help to older adults do so for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. In addition, research shows that more than four in five caregivers would have liked more support in providing care for someone with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, especially from their family. Also, 35 percent of caregivers for people with Alzheimer’s or another dementia report that their health has gotten worse due to care responsibilities.

“There are many demands associated with being a caregiver of someone with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, so these types of education programs provide an invaluable support system for caregivers” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “’The Confident Caregiver’ workshop is a wonderful opportunity to gain practical knowledge and strategies for providing optimal care for a loved one, and to increase your confidence and feel more prepared as a caregiver.”

Additional Facts and Figures: (http://www.alz.org/facts/)

One in 10 people age 65 and older (10 percent) has Alzheimer’s dementia.

An estimated 5.7 million Americans, including 170,000 North Carolina residents, are living with Alzheimer’s, a number estimated to grow to as many as 16 million by year 2050.

Almost two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer’s are women.

African-Americans are about twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s or other dementias as older whites.

Hispanics are about one and one-half times as likely to have Alzheimer’s or other dementias as older whites.

About the Alzheimer’s Association:

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s.

About the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter:

The Western Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in the 49 central and western North Carolina counties that serves over 110,000 people currently living with Alzheimer’s disease and their 330,000 caregivers in these counties. We provide a variety of services including a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs, and MedicAlert®. We offer opportunities to get involved and to make a difference. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease or the Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter, visit www.alz.org/northcarolina or call (800) 272-3900. For the latest news and updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.