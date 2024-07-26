Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (July 26, 2024): Asheville Police Department Detectives made four arrests Thursday afternoon while conducting proactive enforcement after receiving community complaints about illicit drug activity.

Detectives attempted to make contact with Dennis Aguilar Scott (03/12/1973), who was wanted for a parole violation on Klondyke Avenue around 3:00 p.m. on July 25th. Scott initially fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody. During the arrest he was found to be in possession of drugs and an illegal firearm. Around the same time, detectives made contact and arrested Tory Isaiah Leonard (02/05/1998), who was wanted for a Felony Probation Violation.

Later in the afternoon detectives also made contact and arrested Nazae Dion Maewether (11/12/2001) and Michael Anthony Deron Williams Jr. (12/19/1997) near the 100 block of South French Broad Avenue. During the arrest, both were found to be in possession of drugs.

Seized:

-Ruger LCP pistol

-Taurus Curve pistol

-1.29g of fentanyl

-17.25g of crack cocaine

-2DU of Oxycodone pills

-1.63g of marijuana

Arrested:

Dennis Aguilar Scott (03/12/1973)

-Warrant: Parole Violation

-Charged: Possession of Firearm by Felon

-Charged: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Scott was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under NO BOND (ineligible for release) by a magistrate due to Parole Violation.

Tory Isaiah Leonard (02/5/1998)

-Warrant: Felony Probation Violation

Leonard was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under NO BOND (ineligible for release) by a magistrate due to Out-Of-State Fugitive Extradition.

Nazae Dion Maewether (11/12/2001)

-Charged: Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver Crack Cocaine

-Charged: Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver a Controlled Substance within 1,000ft of a Park

-Charged: Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

-Charged: Simple Possession Schedule II

-Charged: Simple Possession Schedule VI

Maewether was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $70,000 (or $7,000 to a bondsman) secured bond issued by a magistrate.

Michael Anthony Deron Williams Jr (12/19/1997)

-Warrant: Sell/Deliver Cocaine

-Charged: Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver Fentanyl

-Charged: Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine

-Charged: Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver a Controlled Substance within 1,000ft of a Park x2

-Charged: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Williams was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $120,000 (or $12,000 to a bondsman) secured bond issued by a magistrate.