Press release from City of Asheville:

Chief David Zack of the Asheville Police Department (APD) announced today to police leadership his intention to retire from Asheville law enforcement.

Chief Zack has served the Asheville community since February 2020. In his tenure, Chief Zack has overseen initiatives in public safety including enhanced investments to retain talent and recruit new staff. These investments ensure continued excellent service to the community.

“I would like to take a moment to extend my deepest appreciation to all the officers for their unwavering dedication and exceptional efforts in overcoming the challenges we have faced together. Their commitment to our shared mission has been invaluable. I would also like to express my gratitude to the City Manager’s Office and the Mayor and City Council for their continuous support, which has played a pivotal role in our accomplishments. Thank you all for your commitment to our team and the community we serve.” said Chief David Zack

City Manager, Debra Campbell, is currently working with Chief Zack and other APD leadership on a transition plan.

Additional details will be shared as the transition plan is finalized.