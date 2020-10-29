Press release from Asheville Police Department:

At 5 p.m. on October 28, the Asheville Police Department (APD) responded to a report of shots being fired at an apartment complex on Bingham Road in West Asheville. The officers arrived to find that three vehicles had been struck by .223 caliber rifle fire. Fortunately, no one was harmed as a result of the gunshots. Witnesses reported that a small, white four door vehicle with one door painted black fled the scene immediately following the gunfire.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Section (CIS) are investigating the incident, and would encourage anyone with information regarding the identities of the persons responsible to contact the APD at 828-252-1110.

The Asheville Police Department is committed to addressing firearm-related crime within our community. Since January 1, 2020 the APD has responded to 511 calls for service regarding a gun discharge or an individual who has been shot. In addition, 38 individuals have been shot in Asheville during the same time period.