APD: Over 200 charges made in Asheville vehicle break-in surge 

Posted on Community Bulletin

Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville Police Department detectives have charged three in city-wide vehicle break-in surge.

After further investigation, detectives most recently identified and charged a 20-year-old with 65 crimes related to vehicle break-ins.

Prior to that, officers and detectives worked with the Department of Juvenile Justice to file petitions for 200+ charges against two juveniles for crimes related to various Asheville vehicle break-ins.

The 21-year-old who was arrested received the following charges:

-Felony Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle X 29
-Felony Larceny X 2
-Larceny X 2
-Injury to Personal Property X 29
-Conspiracy
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor X 2

SHARE
About Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress posts selected news and information of local interest as a public service for our readers. To submit press releases and other community material for possible publication, email news@mountainx.com.
View all posts by Community Bulletin →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “APD: Over 200 charges made in Asheville vehicle break-in surge 

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.