Press release from Asheville Police Department:
Asheville Police Department detectives have charged three in city-wide vehicle break-in surge.
After further investigation, detectives most recently identified and charged a 20-year-old with 65 crimes related to vehicle break-ins.
Prior to that, officers and detectives worked with the Department of Juvenile Justice to file petitions for 200+ charges against two juveniles for crimes related to various Asheville vehicle break-ins.
The 21-year-old who was arrested received the following charges:
-Felony Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle X 29
-Felony Larceny X 2
-Larceny X 2
-Injury to Personal Property X 29
-Conspiracy
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor X 2
why are their names eliminated ?