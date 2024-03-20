Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville Police Department detectives have charged three in city-wide vehicle break-in surge.

After further investigation, detectives most recently identified and charged a 20-year-old with 65 crimes related to vehicle break-ins.

Prior to that, officers and detectives worked with the Department of Juvenile Justice to file petitions for 200+ charges against two juveniles for crimes related to various Asheville vehicle break-ins.

The 21-year-old who was arrested received the following charges:

-Felony Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle X 29

-Felony Larceny X 2

-Larceny X 2

-Injury to Personal Property X 29

-Conspiracy

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor X 2