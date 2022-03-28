Press release from the Asheville Police Department:

Asheville Police Department patrol officers responded to a suspicious person call early Monday morning that led to the arrest of a man breaking into vehicles at a business parking lot.

Officers responded to a business on the 800 block of Patton Ave. around 2:20 a.m. Monday to investigate reports of a man who had jumped over the business fence line and was breaking into vehicles. It wasn’t long before an officer caught the suspect in the act with an open door of a vehicle, which he quickly shut when the officer approached.

The suspect, Robert Peter Eichman, (9/29/1997), was taken into custody and charged with Felony Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle and First-Degree Trespassing (fence jumping). He was transported to the Buncombe County Detention Center for booking with a $5,000 secured bond.