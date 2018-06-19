Press release from Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate missing juvenile, Cabella Hester. Hester was last seen on June 12th at 36 Cub Road. She was wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

Hester is described as a white female, 17 years of age, 5’7″ tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown hair.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Cabella Hester they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.