Press release from

Asheville Outlets will host Flea for Y’all, on Sunday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the shaded, tree-lined lot next to Field & Stream at the center. Shoppers are invited to discover great vintage finds, one-of-a kind handmade items, exceptional art, and delicious food and beverage. Additionally, pet adoptions are available at each event with a portion of the gate proceeds benefitting Mountain Pet Rescue.

“Flea for Y’all at Asheville Outlets continues to draw crowds excited to find those special treasures that are only available at the Flea,” explains Asheville Outlets General Manager Sharon Morgan. “It’s a great day to stroll, shop and linger with family and friends,” she continued.

The Asheville Flea for Y’all offers vintage pieces, antiques, mid-century and Danish modern finds, machine age, rustic and industrial decor, handmade art and more. Asheville Outlets Flea for Y’all remaining dates are Sunday, July 29, August 26, September 30 and October 28, 2018. Adult entry is $2; children are free and dogs are also welcome to attend.