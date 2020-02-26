Press release from Asheville Police Department:

At approximately 7:15 p.m. on February 25 the Asheville Police Department responded to 660 Merrimon Avenue (Sole82) after reports of an armed robbery. An employee who was closing up the store reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint by a male wearing black clothing and a mask. Officers set up a perimeter and utilized a K9 to attempt to track the suspect, but were unsuccessful. At this time the suspect is known to have taken three pairs of Nike SB Dunk Low Travis Scott sneakers (valued at approximately $2,400 per pair).

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. If anyone has any information on this incident they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.