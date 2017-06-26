Press release:
APD Requesting Public Assistance to Locate Kent Tucker
Asheville, NC (June 26, 2017): The Asheville Police Department is seeking public assistance to locate Kent Tucker (20 years of age). Tucker has two open warrants for 2nd Degree Trespassing. He is described as a black male, 5’5” tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Tucker is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.