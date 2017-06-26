Press release:

APD Requesting Public Assistance to Locate Kent Tucker

Asheville, NC (June 26, 2017): The Asheville Police Department is seeking public assistance to locate Kent Tucker (20 years of age). Tucker has two open warrants for 2nd Degree Trespassing. He is described as a black male, 5’5” tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Tucker is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.