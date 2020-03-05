Press release from the Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate a missing juvenile, Tyler James Stedman. Stedman was last seen at approximately 2:00 p.m. on March 4 in the area of Forest Hill Drive in Asheville. He is believed to be operating a maroon 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe C1500.

Stedman is described as a white male, 14 years old, 5’7″, and 120 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to frequent the Verde Vista Apartments and the shopping center around Bleachery Boulevard.

If anyone has any information on the location of Tyler James Stedman, they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.