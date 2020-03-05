Press release from Transylvania County Tourism:
On Feb.27, at the Transylvania County Tourism (TCT) Board of Directors’ annual retreat, a motion was passed to set aside $100,000 from the organization’s fund balance for the development of the Ecusta Trail. TCT previously pledged support of the rail to trail conversion back in June of 2015, emphasizing the benefit that the trail would have on the community.
After nearly a decade of conversation and behind the scenes efforts by many in Henderson and Transylvania Counties, momentum has picked up surrounding the development of the trail. TCT’s announcement follows on the heels of the $6.4 million purchase money grant to Conserving Carolina from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) in August, 2019.
“Transylvania County Tourism has a role to play in our community that goes deeper than just marketing and promotion,” states TCT Chair Layton Parker. “Our board is committed to being part of the long-term success of tourism in Transylvania County and sees the importance and opportunity of the Ecusta Trail. It will become an integral element for the health of our community, outdoor recreation and sustainability of tourism that sets our county apart as a destination for both residents and visitors to enjoy.”
$100,000 marks the largest financial commitment to any single project in the organization’s history.
About Transylvania County Tourism
Transylvania County Tourism’s mission is to “generate and enhance tourism opportunities in Transylvania County through strategic promotion coordinated with tourism-related businesses and local government and to contribute to a vibrant, sustainable economy.” Funding for the organization is provided by a 5% occupancy tax on Transylvania County accommodations.
In addition to advertising and promotion, TCT annually sets aside funds for special projects and grants to help support tourism-oriented events and programs, including their Transylvania Always initiative focused on sustainability of the area’s natural recreational resources. TCT also manages a year-round Visitor Center, located at 175 E Main Street in downtown Brevard. To learn more, go to explorebrevard.com or contact Executive Director Clark Lovelace at (828) 884-8900.
Mountain Xpress reporter Brooke Randle explored the work of Transylvania County Tourism and the Transylvania Always initiative in a story titled “Transylvania County Tourism funds environmental conservation,” published Nov. 2, 2019. Read the story here.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.