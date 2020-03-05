Press release from Transylvania County Tourism:

On Feb.27, at the Transylvania County Tourism (TCT) Board of Directors’ annual retreat, a motion was passed to set aside $100,000 from the organization’s fund balance for the development of the Ecusta Trail. TCT previously pledged support of the rail to trail conversion back in June of 2015, emphasizing the benefit that the trail would have on the community.

After nearly a decade of conversation and behind the scenes efforts by many in Henderson and Transylvania Counties, momentum has picked up surrounding the development of the trail. TCT’s announcement follows on the heels of the $6.4 million purchase money grant to Conserving Carolina from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) in August, 2019.

“Transylvania County Tourism has a role to play in our community that goes deeper than just marketing and promotion,” states TCT Chair Layton Parker. “Our board is committed to being part of the long-term success of tourism in Transylvania County and sees the importance and opportunity of the Ecusta Trail. It will become an integral element for the health of our community, outdoor recreation and sustainability of tourism that sets our county apart as a destination for both residents and visitors to enjoy.”

$100,000 marks the largest financial commitment to any single project in the organization’s history.

About Transylvania County Tourism

Transylvania County Tourism’s mission is to “generate and enhance tourism opportunities in Transylvania County through strategic promotion coordinated with tourism-related businesses and local government and to contribute to a vibrant, sustainable economy.” Funding for the organization is provided by a 5% occupancy tax on Transylvania County accommodations.

In addition to advertising and promotion, TCT annually sets aside funds for special projects and grants to help support tourism-oriented events and programs, including their Transylvania Always initiative focused on sustainability of the area’s natural recreational resources. TCT also manages a year-round Visitor Center, located at 175 E Main Street in downtown Brevard. To learn more, go to explorebrevard.com or contact Executive Director Clark Lovelace at (828) 884-8900.