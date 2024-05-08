Wellness roundup: County simulates viral outbreak response

The Buncombe County Department of Health and Human Services held a point-of-distribution exercise at Trinity Baptist Church on April 25, which simulated vaccine dispersal for a viral outbreak.

The exercise was a mass distribution of hepatitis A vaccines, explains Amparo Acosta, BCDHHS director of nursing, who served as the on-site incident commander. “We know that being prepared is critical to dealing with emergencies.”

The exercise included three 20-minute rotations by 60 participants from BCDHHS, UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and Western Carolina University School of Nursing. It began with a presentation by BCDHHS’ medical director, Dr. Jennifer Mullendore, about the hepatitis A virus, which is transmitted through bodily fluids. Then William Krepps, western regional pharmacist for N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Public Health Preparedness and Response, spoke about the state’s strategic stockpile for public health emergencies.

The goal of the exercise was to familiarize participants with the process directed by the federal National Incident Management System, Amparo explains. It includes a simulation of vaccine administration, discussion of contraindications with patients, coordination with interpreter services if needed and a simulated waiting area at the site for patients to wait for possible reactions.

Weaverville offers free pickleball clinics

The Town of Weaverville is offering free, 75-minute beginner pickleball clinics on the last Saturday of each month through October: May 25 at 10 a.m.; June 29 at 9 a.m.; July 27 at 9 a.m.; Aug. 31 at 9 a.m.; Sept. 28 at 9 a.m.; and Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.

Clinics are free, limited to 20 students and taught by certified instructors. Electronic sign-ups will be posted one month before each event, and sign-ups are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Learn more at avl.mx/dmj.

Fostering resource center opens

The Henderson County Foster Parent Association opened a Family Resource Center at 1507 Haywood Road, Suite C, Hendersonville, on April 5. The resources include clothes, toys, books and hygiene items for foster children from newborns to teenagers. For more information about donations, contact hendersoncountyfapa@gmail.com.

Pardee offers sports physicals

Pardee Sports Medicine at UNC Pardee Health will offer sports physicals at 19 middle schools and high schools in the region. To play school sports, all students are required by law to undergo a sports physical.

Students must have all required forms, available from coaches and school front offices, signed and brought with them on the day of the physical. The cost of the physicals ranges from free to $20 per child.

The physicals will take place in the gymnasium at each school. For dates, times and prices, visit avl.mx/cmu.

Murphy clinic relocates

Appalachian Mountain Health Murphy relocated to a new facility at 4226 E. U.S. Highway 64 Alt., Murphy. Appalachian Mountain Health is a federally qualified health clinic and provides services regardless of an individual’s ability to pay.

The Murphy clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. It provides primary care services as well as services for behavioral health and substance use disorders; an on-site pharmacy and dental services are coming soon. Call the clinic at 828-837-7732.

Support groups for LGBTQ families

Full Circle Community Wellness is holding two free series for LGBTQ families.

The first is a free community group called BreakOut for LGBTQ teens on Wednesdays, May 15 and 29, 6 p.m., at 1915 George St., Hendersonville. Licensed clinical mental health counselor Gentry Hamrick will facilitate. Teenagers 13-18 are welcome to participate in activities like arts and crafts and making snacks. Parental informed consent is required for participation.

The second group, Rainbow Allies, is a support group for parents and caregivers of LGBTQ kids. Rainbow Allies will meet Wednesdays, May 8-June 5, 6-7 p.m., at the center, 303 Jack St., Hendersonville. For more information about Rainbow Allies, contact licensed clinical mental health counselor Janet Canfield at janet@fullcirclewnc.org.

WNCCHS-McDowell expands

Western North Carolina Community Health Services began construction of its revamped WNCCHS-McDowell Health Center at 136 Creekview Court, Marion. Construction will expand behavioral health and primary care services and add an on-site pharmacy. WNCCHS is a federally qualified health clinic and provides services regardless of an individual’s ability to pay. For more information, visit avl.mx/dmp.

Gym donates fees

Beginning in May, all new members of Pisgah Fitness, a gym at 151 W. Haywood St., have the option to donate their membership fees to Asheville Poverty Initiative, a nonprofit serving low-income people. Membership fees are on a sliding scale. Donations can continue as long as the gym membership continues. Contact Pisgah Fitness founder Ben Williamson at ben@ashevillepovertyinitiative.org.

Walk-in interviews for peer supports

Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness is holding walk-in interviews for several certified peer support roles on Thursday, May 16, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at 209 Tunnel Road. No appointment is needed. Applicants should bring a copy of their resume.

Sunrise is hiring certified peer supports to work with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Department to help individuals at the county Detention Center with medication-assisted treatment booking. The peer support will engage with participants in the booking process at the jail and assist with system navigation. Applicants must have a valid driver’s license and a minimum of two years off parole.

Sunrise is also seeking certified peer supports for overnight shifts at Blair H. Clark Respite House as well as roles with the Foothills Recovery and Employment Ecosystem and the Syringe Services Program at the Buncombe County Health Department.

For more information, contact Alisa Carlisle at acarlisle@sunriseinasheville.org.

Community kudos

Cardiologist Dr. Eduardo Balcells has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at AdventHealth Hendersonville as medical director of cardiology. Balcells has previously worked at Charles George Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Pardee Hospital and Haywood Regional Medical Center.

Asheville Parks and Recreation athletic manager Zachary Stewart received certification as a youth sports administrator from the National Alliance for Youth Sports, a nonprofit that establishes standards for youth sports coaching. Stewart is a former physical education teacher for Buncombe County Schools.

