Raising firefighter pay may mean tax increases, Council says

The May 28 Asheville City Council meeting reached capacity in the Council’s chambers and overflow room as dozens of Asheville firefighters and other community members came to advocate for increases to city employee pay during the public hearing on the proposed city budget for fiscal year 2024-25.

City Manager Debra Campbell’s $249.6 million proposed budget, which was presented earlier this month, included funding for seven new community responder positions, expansion of the Asheville Police Department’s drone program and investments in the city’s water infrastructure and staff.

But city employee compensation, particularly among Asheville’s firefighters, has dominated budget discussions. Employee pay remains the city’s largest expense at roughly 40% of the city’s overall expenditures.

The proposed budget includes a 4.11% pay raise for all permanent city employees, which would bring those employees who work a 40-hour workweek up to the “pledged” living wage rate of $19 per hour, as calculated by Just Economics of Western North Carolina. The pledged rate allows employers to be certified as offering a living wage while committing to annual increases toward the full 2024 rate of $22.10 per hour. The living wage is considered the minimum that a single person working full time in Buncombe County needs to make to afford basic expenses.

But many employees who work beyond the typical workweek — including Asheville firefighters — would earn far less than the pledged rate, even with the proposed 4.11% wage increase. Starting Asheville Fire Department workers currently earn $46,256 annually, or $22.24 an hour based on a 40-hour schedule. But the job requires that fire department workers put in a 56-hour workweek, which reduces their hourly starting pay to $15.88.

The crowd Tuesday night was inundated by a sea of red shirts to show support for increasing firefighter pay to a minimum of $18.25 per hour, or $53,144 based on a 56-hour workweek.

Asheville firefighter Paige Rubino said that she makes $16.28 per hour after starting with the department in fall 2022.

“I take great pride in serving as an Asheville firefighter, and it’s an honor to answer the call of those in need on every shift. I truly love what I do, but I would be lying if I said I was able to provide for myself and my son in the way that I hoped I would,” she said. “A fair and equitable salary isn’t just recognition of our vital service. It is the cornerstone of our ability to support families and invest back into the neighborhoods we protect.”

Firefighter Christian Jurkowski, who makes $17.52 an hour, emphasized the physical danger and mental toll that firefighters face by detailing his personal experience of falling through the floor of a burning building while responding to a call.

“When I was down there and looked around and everything around there was on fire, I saw my daughter’s face. And I was met with the opportunity — I am either going to go home or I’m not going to go home,” Jurkowski said. “I’m not going to let my daughter wake up without a father. I tell you this in hopes to shine a light on the risks that we are willing to take each and every day for each and every one of you, and that we are still willing to take.”

All 10 people who spoke during public comment advocated for increases in employee pay for the Asheville Fire Department, Asheville Police Department and other city staff.

After the hearing, several Council members said that they supported a higher wage increase for the city’s first responders and weighed several new budget scenarios to potentially offset the cost, including cutting other budget items or raising property taxes.

“I am looking for the most aggressive pay increase we can give staff. I think we really need to raise all staff salaries — police, fire, public works, stormwater, water, you name it — because it is expensive to live in Asheville,” Mayor Esther Manheimer said. “And also, we need to keep up with other public government employers that are hiring the same positions.”

Manheimer asserted that the city needed to find a consistent source of funding for the pay increases, noting that one-time allocations from the city’s general fund or cutting budget items would not solve the issue for next year when raises were again likely to be necessary.

A city property tax increase could offer the additional revenue needed to cover the raises; however, Manheimer noted that residents could potentially experience several tax increases back-to-back if the proposed business improvement district and general obligation bonds are approved. In addition, Buncombe County Manager Avril Pinder recommended a 2.55-cent property tax rate increase for county property owners for next fiscal year (which, if passed, would also affect city taxpayers). Buncombe County also is scheduled to conduct its planned property revaluation in 2025.

Council is expected to vote on the proposed budget at its next meeting on Tuesday, June 11. Speaking with Xpress after the meeting, City Attorney Brad Branham said that if Council needed more time to consider new budget configurations, it has the ability to pass a monthlong interim budget at the June 11 meeting, which would keep spending at current levels until the final budget and tax rate is adopted by Aug. 1. Or, Council could make budget adjustments ahead of the June 11 vote.

“As it is very common for adjustments to a manager’s proposed budget to be made all the way up to the final vote, I suspect that the City Council will be able to approve a final annual budget without the need to consider an interim one,” Branham said.