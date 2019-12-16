Press release from the Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate missing person Aaron Lee Dulin. Dulin was reported missing on Nov. 9. He was last seen in the Asheville area on Oct. 28. He is believed to be operating a Chrysler 300 with a North Carolina license plate TPF5178.

Dulin is described as a black male, 33 years old, 6’2″, and 330 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Aaron Lee Dulin they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.