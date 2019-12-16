Press release from the Asheville Police Department:
The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate missing person Aaron Lee Dulin. Dulin was reported missing on Nov. 9. He was last seen in the Asheville area on Oct. 28. He is believed to be operating a Chrysler 300 with a North Carolina license plate TPF5178.
Dulin is described as a black male, 33 years old, 6’2″, and 330 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Aaron Lee Dulin they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.