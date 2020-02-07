Press release from APD:

The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate a missing person, Scottie Francis Vandermeer. Vandermeer was last seen on February 5 in Deaverview Apartments.

Vandermeer is described as a black male, 40 years old, 6’1″, and approximately 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos on his chest and left forearm.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Scottie Franci Vandermeer they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.