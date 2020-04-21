Press release from Asheville Poverty Initiative:

In addition to all the meals we already share out of our alternative social space at 610 Haywood Rd – What a privilege to be asked by Homeward Bound and the City of Asheville to coordinate 700 meals a week for those hunkered down at the Harrah’s Center. It’s been a challenge but goodness – the community has come together!

We were asked the day before Harrah’s began hosting folks, so for the first week, we (12 Baskets) prepared and delivered over 200 meals. But now it’s become such a community effort! From 12 Baskets to the Asheville Bed & Breakfast Association, to owners of restaurants (Rezaz and Baba Nahm), to Food Connection, the YWCA/Wicked Weed and the Welcome Table, several faith communities (Church of the Advocate and Warren Wilson Presbytarian, First Baptist of Weaverville), and a number of amazing individuals who’ve gathered virtual teams to make meals – we’ve made it happen!

There is enough y’all – this is just another example. When we all share – we all have what we need! Thank y’all! 700 meals a week! Whew!