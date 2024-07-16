What’s new in food: North Asheville Tailgate Market returns to summer in the shade

There were a lot of happy vendors and shoppers set up and roaming the North Asheville Tailgate Market (NATM) the morning of July 6. That day saw the return of Asheville’s longest-running producer-only market — founded in 1980 — to the spacious, tree-covered UNC Asheville parking lot P28 that it had inhabited since 2007 after construction relocated it to the smaller, steeper and unshaded P34 lot last November.

On July 5, UNCA released a statement announcing that it had formalized its relationship with NATM through a “new agreement that will keep the now 44-year-old producer-only farmers market on campus for the foreseeable future.” According to the new arrangement, NATM will occupy its original P28 lot from early May through the third weekend in August each year, then move to P34 during UNCA’s academic year.

“Getting the news [about the return] from UNCA was a big morale booster for all the vendors and staff,” says Oakley Brewer, executive director of NATM since its 2021 season. “The vendors were really excited, especially the produce vendors who were losing some product at P34 due to the heat.”

Anne Grier, owner with her husband, Aaron Grier, of Gaining Ground Farm, a member of the NATM since 2008, confirms Brewer’s take. “We are totally thrilled at the move back,” she said the afternoon before the first market back, on a rain delay from picking eggplant on the farm’s Leicester property. “The P34 was better than nothing, and we’re grateful we had a place, but there was no shade, and it was sweltering.”

Brewer, who uses they/them pronouns, points out that not only did P34 reduce the number of vendors NATM could accommodate, but it totally changed the market’s layout. In P28, vendors are set up on both sides of the wide, tree-canopied lot, but at P34, they had to be stacked with no space between tents.

“We got creative in the layout, but we’ll be glad to bring in more vendors, be able to spread out more and have some space between vendors as all the summer produce is coming in,” she says.

NATM will also see new leadership this summer. Brewer’s last day as director is Saturday, July 27; they have taken a job as communications and engagement coordinator for the Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project. Jason Mogan is the incoming new director.

North Asheville Tailgate Market is at 3300 University Heights Blvd., Lot P28. The market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, April-November and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, January-March. The Holiday Bazaar happens 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 30-Dec. 21. For more information, visit avl.mx/bei.

Canning workshops



If you find yourself with an abundance of produce in this season of abundance, local author/teacher/homesteader Ashley English has a plan for you — as well as three upcoming workshops at Fifth Season Gardening Co. On Sunday, July 28, it’s Home Canning 101, with tips on food safety and water-bath canning. On Sunday, Aug. 11, learn how to turn summer’s most beloved produce item into jars of sauce, salsa and jams in Preserving Tomatoes. Finally, on Sunday, Aug. 25, Drying and Dehydrating will help build your winter pantry. All classes include recipes and samples.

Classes are noon-2 p.m. at Fifth Season Gardening Co., 4 S. Tunnel Road. Preregistration is required. For more information, visit avl.mx/dvp.

Farewell to Avenue M

North Asheville neighborhood restaurant and bar Avenue M permanently closed on July 6, according to a post on its social media pages. In the announcement, owners Tony Creed and Ralph Lonow thanked the local community and encouraged people to support local businesses. “It’s been a difficult year for so many, and your support means everything to them,” the statement reads.

Avenue M opened in 2010 at 791 Merrimon Ave. Creed and Lonow took over the business in 2019, introducing a new concept and menu in 2020. Lonow, a certified sommelier, reconstructed the restaurant’s wine program, which received a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence in June.

Read the full announcement on Instagram at avl.mx/dw1.

Black history mural at Grind AVL



Come for the coffee and stay for the compelling story of how urban renewal — or as it is often described, “urban removal” — decimated Asheville’s once-thriving Black Southside community. A recently installed mural on one wall at Grind AVL, Asheville’s only Black-owned coffee shop, details the history through letters, photographs, documents and maps compiled by Southside native and local historian Priscilla Ndiaye Robinson.

Grind manager Mark Bollt says, “The mural is a living memorial to what used to be and was taken. We are excited by the seed it has planted.” One seed is a documentary being planned by filmmaker Todd Gragg in collaboration with Robinson and current and former community members.

Urban renewal was an effort by the U.S. and local governments between the 1950s and 1980s to revitalize cities through acquiring, demolishing and redeveloping private and public properties. The policies devastated Black urban neighborhoods, closing businesses and removing residents. Robinson’s childhood home was among the parcels acquired.

Since the mural was unveiled in May, Grind — which is on the Asheville Black Cultural Heritage Trail — has held a few gatherings for people to learn more about the history behind the mural, and more will be planned soon. Bollt says he is also always available to act as docent for interested visitors.

Grind is at 346 Depot St. For updates on mural events and the documentary, follow Grind AVL at avl.mx/dvt.

Brunch service at Luminosa



Pastry or pasta? Both are on the new weekend brunch menu at Luminosa, the Italian-flavored downtown restaurant led by executive chef Graham House. Also available are breakfast pizza, bialy with mortadella, a brunch dog and pastrami hash. Guests can indulge in some day drinking with special cocktails like a white Negroni and Midnight in Rome.

Luminosa is at 20 Battery Park Ave. Brunch service is 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, visit avl.mx/duw.

Awards for Noble Cider



Raise a glass to celebrate Noble Cider’s wins at Cidercraft magazine’s seventh annual Cidercraft Awards. The 2024 results were announced June 12, with Noble’s Black & Gold cider capturing a platinum award in the Modern Dry category and its French Cidre receiving a double gold award in the High Tannin – Dry category.

Both of Noble’s winning ciders are from its Lewis Creek Orchard Reserve line, which features apples planted eight years ago at Lewis Creek Farms in Henderson County. The Black & Gold is made with Arkansas Black and Gold Rush apples, and French Cidre is a blend of heirloom French apples.

Noble’s taproom on New Leicester Highway now serves food from its shelves and cooler case, including DIY charcuterie board items such as bread, crackers, cheeses, olives and spreads plus Sunshine Sammy ice cream sandwiches.

Noble Cider is at 356 New Leicester Highway. For more information, visit avl.mx/dvs.

Summer dishes at Corner Kitchen



Just in time for peak Biltmore Estate visiting season, Corner Kitchen in Biltmore Village has released its summer menu with new items for daily brunch and dinner service. Watermelon gazpacho, peach and burrata salad and summer Bibb salad land on both menus, while dinner offers lobster shrimp ceviche, summer corn scallops, Cajun grilled pork chop and summer phyllo ratatouille.

Corner Kitchen is at 3 Boston Way in Biltmore Village. For the full menu, visit avl.mx/bpl.

New ice cream flavors at The Hop

National Ice Cream Day is officially Sunday, July 21, but the entire month of July can barely contain the new flavor releases from The Hop Ice Cream. The business partnered with Bountiful Cities’ FEAST garden at Hall Fletcher Elementary to source mint for dairy and vegan versions of a fresh mint chip flavor. A collaboration with Lee’s One Fortune Farm provides the fruit for dairy and vegan peach ice creams. And celebrate Christmas in July when peppermint stick and other December favorites are added to the cases in all Hop locations on Friday, July 26.

For The Hop Ice Cream Café stores and hours, visit lavl.mx/auf.

Wine classes at Quench!

Swirl, sniff, sip and spit like a professional — or pursue your dream of being a professional — by enrolling in upcoming wine certification courses offered at Quench! Wine Bistro by the MWWine School in partnership with MetroWines and Asheville School of Wine. Since its inception in August 2022, the program has helped wine lovers expand their knowledge and wine industry professionals achieve their certifications. The courses are led by MWWine School director Melanie Webber.

Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 1 Award in Wines on Sunday, Aug. 4, is a one-day, beginner-level introductory course with tastings of 11 vintages. The three-day WSET Level 2 Award in Wines course happens Monday-Tuesday, Aug. 5-6, and Monday, Aug. 12, offering foundational principles for wine tasting, wine and food pairing, winemaking, viticulture and wine regions of the world. It includes and tasting of over 30 wines and the certification examination.

Spanish Wine Essentials on Sunday, Aug. 11, and Tuesday, Aug. 13, presents the world of Spanish wine in an accessible and engaging way with tastings of more than 25 Spanish wines. Participants receive a detailed book with photographs, maps and infographics and one-year access to the Wine Scholar Guild’s e-learning platform.

All classes run 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at Quench! Wine Bistro, 60 N. Merrimon Ave., Woodfin. For more information and to register, visit avl.mx/dvv.