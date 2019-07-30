Press release from Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers:

Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers (AMCHC) will host free health screenings for children and adults on Saturday, Aug. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Leicester Community Health Center, located at 711 New Leicester Highway in Asheville.

During this back-to-school party and wellness event, attendees can enjoy food and refreshments, face-painting and a bounce house supplied by Party Perfect Asheville. Community resources and partners include Eliada, WIC Buncombe County and YWCA Asheville. For more information, call 828-253-3717 or visit www.amchc.org.

Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers (AMCHC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) under section 330 of the Public Health Act based in the City of Asheville, North Carolina. AMCHC offers patient-centered, financially viable care through a network of six accessible health care centers throughout Western North Carolina. With sites located in Buncombe, Cherokee, Graham, and Jackson counties, AMCHC delivers timely, comprehensive, and quality health services to the area’s most vulnerable and high-risk populations with dignity and respect – regardless of a person’s ability to pay. To learn more, visit www.amchc.org.